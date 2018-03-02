FOX Sports’ Team Tennessee Hits the Road: Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators offer fans road trip packages

MEMPHIS & NASHVILLE – As part of FOX Sports’ Team Tennessee campaign, the Memphis Grizzlies and Nashville Predators are partnering to offer their fans the opportunity to road trip to other team’s game. Team Tennessee is a collaborative effort among FOX Sports, the Grizzlies and Predators to encourage fans to collectively support their Tennessee teams.

Fans in the Memphis area will have the chance to see the Predators play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, March 10, at Bridgestone Arena. The cost is $130 and includes round trip charter bus transportation plus one ticket to the game. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nashvillepredators.com/roadtrip and use the promo code “ROADTRIP.” The game will be televised on FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports GO; coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with Predators LIVE.

Fans in the Nashville area will have the opportunity to travel to Memphis and watch the Grizzlies versus Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 17, at FedExForum. The cost is $62 and includes round trip charter bus transportation, one ticket to the game, and early access to the arena to watch pre-game warmups. For more information visit grizzlies.com or purchase tickets here. The game will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO; coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT with Grizzlies LIVE.

As part of the Team Tennessee experience, both groups of fans will receive commemorative #TeamTN rally towels and will be featured within each telecast.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the Predators game is 11:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 7. The deadline to purchase tickets for the Grizzlies game is 11:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 14.

–From Broadway to Beale Street, we’re all #TeamTN–

