FOX Sports Southeast to televise all 82 Memphis Grizzlies games for 2019-20 season

Memphis – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Memphis Grizzlies, will televise all 82 regular season games during the 2019-20 NBA season.

All games televised on the network will also be available on the FOX Sports GO app, and all telecasts will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE, delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.

To begin the season, FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Grizzlies season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23, against the Miami Heat, featuring the NBA regular season debut of No. 2 overall pick, Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. Coverage will begin at 6 p.m. CT with Grizzlies LIVE.

Prior to the season opener, FOX Sports Southeast will also deliver special coverage of three Grizzlies preseason games, beginning with a contest versus the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. CT. The telecast schedule will also include the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. CT. and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

FOX Sports Southeast’s veteran game broadcast team – each with over a decade of experience covering Grizzlies basketball – will continue to deliver in-depth coverage for a 10th season together in the broadcast booth, featuring Pete Pranica, returning for his 16th season. He will be joined by analyst and former Grizzles guard Brevin Knight, who will return for his 10th season, and Rob Fischer, in his 13th season as sideline reporter.

Grizzlies LIVE will be hosted by Fischer, with analysis from Knight as well as Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon and Michael Wallace, returning for their seventh and fourth seasons respectively. Vernon will join the show for all home telecasts with Wallace joining select telecasts throughout the season.

The complete television schedule is attached and local channel listings can be found here.