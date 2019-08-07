FOX Sports Southeast to televise 3 Memphis Grizzlies preseason games

MEMPHIS – FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will televise three Memphis Grizzlies preseason games, beginning with a match-up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, October 14, at 7:00 pm CT.

The network’s preseason schedule will also include the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, October 16, at 7 p.m. CT and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m. CT. Each preseason telecast will be presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. Local channel listings can be found here.

The games will be called by play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica (@PetePranica) alongside analyst Brevin Knight (@brevinknight22) and sideline reporter Rob Fischer (@thefishnation).

Memphis Grizzlies Preseason Games on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO*:

DATE TIME (CT) GAME LOCATION Monday, 10/14 7 p.m. Hornets vs. Grizzlies FedExForum Wednesday, 10/16 7 p.m. Grizzlies at Thunder Chesapeake Energy Arena Friday, 10/18 7:30 p.m. Grizzlies at Spurs AT&T Center

*Schedule subject to change

Extensive Grizzlies coverage from the network is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Memphis Grizzlies, will televise and stream all locally available games during the 2019-20 season to nearly six million households across Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The network’s regular season telecast schedule will be announced at a later date.