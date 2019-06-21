FOX Sports Southeast to air Memphis Grizzlies press conference formally introducing Ja Morant

MEMPHIS – FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will deliver live coverage of the Memphis Grizzlies press conference introducing the team’s 2019 NBA draft selection Ja Morant today, Friday, June 21, at 2:00 p.m. CT. Local channel listings can be found here. The press conference will also be streamed on Grizzlies.com and the Memphis Grizzlies mobile app.

The press conference will be hosted by FOX Sports Southeast’s Pete Pranica (@PetePranica), with the network’s studio coverage anchored by Andre Aldridge (@Voceroy).

Scheduled to be in attendance:

• Zachary Kleiman, Memphis Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations

• Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach

• Ja Morant (Murray State, 2nd overall pick)

Extensive Grizzlies coverage from the network is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Memphis Grizzlies, will televise and stream all locally available games during the 2019-20 season to nearly six million households across Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

