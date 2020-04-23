FOX Sports Southeast, Memphis Grizzlies announce ‘Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition’

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies and FOX Sports Southeast today announced “Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition,” presented by Budweiser, featuring Legendary Games and Moments in Grizzlies postseason history through re-airings on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app every Friday and Sunday.

“Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition” will debut at 7 p.m. (all times CT) on Friday, April 24 with Game 2 of the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals, in which a masked Mike Conley returned to the court just eight days after facial surgery to lead all scorers with 22 points and Tony Allen coined his signature phrase “First-Team All-Defense” in leading the team to a 97-90 road victory over the Golden State Warriors.

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, Grizzlies fans can experience Zach Randolph (25 points, 14 rebounds), Marc Gasol (24 points, nine rebounds) and Shane Battier (10 points) lead the team to its first-ever postseason victory, 101-98, over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the 2011 Western Conference First Round.

Each classic playoff game will feature special commentary from Grizzlies and Grind City Media personalities such as Tony Allen, Chris Vernon and others. In addition, starting on April 26 and each Sunday starting at 5 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast will air “The Best of The Chris Vernon Show,” presented by Direct Auto Insurance, a compilation of the best interviews, clips and commentary from the past week in the world of sports, entertainment and lifestyle.

The full broadcast schedule for “Grizzlies Rewind: Playoff Edition” is below:

Day Date Time (CT) Game/Series Opponent Box Score Friday April 24 7 p.m. Game 2, 2015 Western Conference Semifinals Golden State W 97-90 Sunday April 26 6:30 p.m. Game 1, 2011 Western Conference First Round San Antonio W 101-98 Friday May 1 8:30 p.m. Game 6, 2011 Western Conference First Round San Antonio W 99-91 Sunday May 3 6:30 p.m. Game 4, 2011 Western Conference Semifinals Oklahoma City L 123-133 (3OT) Friday May 8 7 p.m. Game 4, 2013 Western Conference First Round L.A. Clippers W 104-83 Sunday May 10 6:30 p.m. Game 6, 2013 Western Conference First Round L.A. Clippers W 118-105 Friday May 15 7 p.m. Game 5, 2013 Western Conference Semifinals Oklahoma City W 88-84 Sunday May 17 6:30 p.m. Game 3, 2015 Western Conference Semifinals Golden State W 99-89

“Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition” will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app across Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee. Local channel listings can be found here. Grizzlies content will also be available on @GrizzliesOnFSSE. Fans also can visit the Grizzlies’ YouTube page after each game to catch an encore of “Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition.”