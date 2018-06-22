FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO to televise introduction of Grizzlies’ draft picks

MEMPHIS — FOX Sports Southeast will deliver live coverage of the Memphis Grizzlies press conference introducing the team’s 2018 NBA draft selections today at 2:00 p.m. CT. Local channel listings can be found here.

Scheduled to attend:

• Chris Wallace, Grizzlies General Manager

• J.B. Bickerstaff, Grizzlies Head Coach

• Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State, 4th overall pick)

• Jevon Carter (West Virginia, 32nd overall pick)

The press conference will also be available on FOX Sports GO, an app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Memphis Grizzlies, will televise all locally available games during the 2018-19 season to 5.7 million households throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as parts of Alabama and Mississippi.

Get to know new @memgrizz Jaren Jackson Jr. @coryjmccartney explains what he has to offer. #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/CnsVroRKDd — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) June 21, 2018

