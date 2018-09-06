FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee to televise Hurricanes-Predators preseason game Sept. 25

NASHVILLE & RALEIGH — FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Tennessee will deliver a special dual telecast of the Carolinas Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators preseason game on Tuesday, September 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena. The game will also stream live on the FOX Sports app.

Play-by-play announcer John Forslund (@JohnForslund), analyst Tripp Tracy (@CanesOnFSCR) and reporter Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco) will call the game on FOX Sports Carolinas in North Carolina and South Carolina; local channel listings can be found here and related content from the network is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FOX Sports Tennessee’s telecast will include play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic (@WillyD1025), analyst Chris Mason (@cmace30) and reporter Kara Hammer (@KaraHammer), along with intermission reports from Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley) and Terry Crisp (@ZenofTerryCrisp). FOX Sports Tennessee will be available in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee; local channel listings for each state can be found here and related content from the network is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FOX Sports Carolinas will televise 81 Hurricanes games and FOX Sports Tennessee will televise 70 Predators games during the 2018-19 regular season; complete schedules will be released later this month.

FOX Sports Carolinas & FOX Sports Tennessee

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach nearly 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,300 live events each year.