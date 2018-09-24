FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee, Carolina Hurricanes & Nashville Predators team up for Hurricane Florence relief efforts

NASHVILLE & RALEIGH — FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Tennessee, in partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators will come together to support relief efforts in North Carolina for those impacted by Hurricane Florence. The team’s Tuesday, September 25, preseason game from Bridgestone Arena will be televised on both networks at 8:00 p.m. ET, with a focus on fundraising efforts throughout the telecast.

All related proceeds will be donated to the State of North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina; fans can also contribute in a variety of ways:

• The Hurricanes are hosting a supplies drive that will continue through Saturday at 5 p.m. with item donations being accepted at the PNC Arena box office. More information on the supplies drive can be found via Florence Relief Efforts

• Preds Season-Ticket Citizens have been encouraged to return unused tickets from the Sept. 25 game back to the team to re-sell, with 100 percent of those proceeds benefiting relief efforts.

• The Hurricanes are offering a limited number of $40 lower-level tickets to regular season home games on October 7 (vs. NY Rangers) and October 9 (vs. Vancouver Canucks).North Carolina Disaster Relief Ticket Offer

• An online auction beginning Saturday, September 22, will feature memorabilia items and fan experiences from the Hurricanes, Predators and FOX Sports. The auction will close during the September 25 game. Fans can access the auction or directly contribute to relief efforts by texting RELIEF to “52182”.

Both telecasts will also be reducing commercial time to allow for more talk about relief efforts and fundraising opportunities.

Play-by-play announcer John Forslund (@JohnForslund), analyst Tripp Tracy (@CanesOnFSCR) and reporter Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco) will call the game on FOX Sports Carolinas in North Carolina and South Carolina; local channel listings can be found here and related content from the network is available @CanesOnFSCR.

FOX Sports Tennessee’s telecast will include play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic (@WillyD1025), analyst Chris Mason (@cmace30) and reporter Kara Hammer (@KaraHammer), along with intermission reports from Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley) and Terry Crisp (@ZenofTerryCrisp). FOX Sports Tennessee will be available in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee; local channel listings for each state can be found here and related content from the network is available @PredsOnFSTN.

FOX Sports Carolinas & FOX Sports Tennessee

Carolina Hurricanes

Nashville Predators

