US swimmers set world record at short-course championships

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The United States has set a world record in the 200-meter mixed medley relay at the world short-course swimming championships.

Caeleb Dressel, Kelsi Dahlia, Michael Andrew and Olivia Smoliga won in 1 minute, 36.40 seconds, finishing 0.65 seconds ahead of the Netherlands.

American swimmers set the previous record of 1:37.17 in Glasgow in 2013.

Also, Kirill Prigoda of Russia set a world record in the 200 breaststroke. Prigoda won in 2:00.16.

Koch held the previous record of 2:00.44 set in Berlin in 2016.