Russian swimmer Kolesnikov sets 50m backstroke world record

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov set a world record in the final of the men’s 50-meter backstroke at the European Championships on Saturday.

Kolesnikov finished in 24 seconds to beat the previous best mark set by Britain’s Liam Tancock, who timed 24.04 at the 2009 world championships in Rome.

Robert-Andrei Glinta of Romania won silver after trailing Kolesnikov by 0.55, and Shane Ryan of Ireland finished 0.64 behind for bronze.

It’s the 18-year-old Kolesnikov’s second gold medal of the European Championships after winning the 4×100 freestyle with the Russian team on Friday. He also won four European titles at the short-track championships in Copenhagen last year.