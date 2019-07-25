Caeleb Dressel retains title in 100 free at world swims

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Caeleb Dressel led all the way in winning the 100-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships on Thursday, earning the American his third gold and fourth medal overall.

Dressel touched in 46.96 seconds, the only man to dip under 47 seconds in the final.

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia settled for silver in 47.08. Vladislav Grinev of Russia took bronze in 47.82.

Dressel tied for being quickest off the starting block and held off a challenge from Chalmers in the closing meters to defend the world title he won in 2017.

Dressel’s other golds came in the 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event, and the 4×100 free relay. He took silver in the mixed 4×100 medley relay.