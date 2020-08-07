World Wrestling Entertainment
'Retribution' Wreaks Havoc On SmackDown
Friday Night SmackDown is known for incredible action, but this week brought something else entirely — chaos. 

A group calling itself RETRIBUTION took control of the end of Friday's broadcast, storming the ring with weapons in hand, assaulting various Superstars, then spray-painting the WWE Performance Center before finally tearing down the ring ropes with a chainsaw.

The pandemonium was preceded by the lights in the Performance Center being cut, right as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville had to be held apart from brawling with one another.

RETRIBUTION initially made their presence known on this week's Monday Night Raw, which experienced various technical difficulties. Later in the evening, security footage was revealed of what appeared to be the group setting fire to electrical equipment outside the Performance Center.

It currently remains unclear who might be in this mysterious new faction, composed of men and women, let alone what their motives are. Perhaps we'll find out more over the coming week.

Until then, the SmackDown Women's Champion (and one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions), Bayley, has one question.

