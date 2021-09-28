World Wrestling Entertainment Riddle on learning from Randy Orton, wanting to be a top talent | “Out of Character” 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

WWE Superstar Riddle has been lighting up the main roster since his arrival – and this week he talked about it on "Out of Character."

The Raw tag team champ joined me for an incredibly entertaining 45-minute conversation covering everything from working with Vince McMahon and having freedom on the mic to his CGI doves and facing off against Sheamus at WrestleMania.

The most pertinent topic, however, was learning from Randy Orton.

Riddle and Orton’s odd couple pairing first came to be back in April and, since then, RK-Bro have become one of the best parts of Raw.

Much like his team with Pete Dunne in NXT, Riddle’s silly antics gelled perfectly with Orton’s cold demeanor, and in August at SummerSlam the duo captured the Raw tag team titles to cement their status as a team.

Turns out The Original Bro’s admiration for Orton isn’t just an on-screen gimmick, though, it also extends to real life – as Riddle had nothing but positive things to say about his partner on this week’s podcast.

RS: I find it interesting that you got paired with Randy Orton, because I do sense some similarities in you and young Randy Orton when he first came to WWE. So, I feel like, since he does get it, it's good to have someone like him guiding you now and helping you navigate the waters a little more.

RIDDLE: "I don't think it could be any better than having Randy Orton as my spirit guide in WWE. He's awesome. He leads me down the right path.

"He's a wealth of knowledge, and his knowledge is different than mine. Because I fought in MMA and wrestled on the indies – and the style is very high intensity, like bop, bop, bop, bop, bop.

"Well, Randy is one of the greatest storytellers in professional wrestling history – not that I can't tell a story – but I feel like Randy has helped me tell better stories.

"I think with me and Randy together, it's awesome, because Randy is such a serious character. So, for him to kind of drop his guard a little bit, give me some trust and some friendship. I'm always there for him, I’m his right-hand man. I’m his bro for show. I'm there all the way.

"I think, because of that, it's like a dynamic we've never seen.

"Usually when Randy's paired up, it’s like almost like a stand-off. Like we respect each other, but we don't know if we even like each other. With me and Randy, you know I like Randy, and I'll do anything for Randy, and Randy week-by-week is coming along.

"So, I really enjoy the journey we're on and working with Randy."

Could this pairing with Orton, though, be the start of something bigger for Riddle in WWE?

Their story being a focal point of the show every Monday appears to be somewhat of a test for "The Original Bro" – to see if he can carry a top-tier story with someone on the level of The Viper in the future.

That led me to make a bold prediction on this week’s show:

RS: I think you're going to win the next Royal Rumble. What do you think about that?

RIDDLE: "I think I'm going to win the next Royal Rumble as well.

"I feel like the first time, didn't really have a good experience. The second time, very good experience. There were some of my favorite workers and everybody else. And I think this time around … for me, I would love it.

"I think the fans would love it, and I think it's something super fresh. It’s something that they haven't done in a long time, have one of the up-and-coming Superstars win a Royal Rumble. Because usually it's – and I love Edge – usually it's a top guy that wins, and you know it's going to be a top guy. They've been doing that for awhile.

"And it's not that I'm NOT a top guy, but, you know, until you win something like that or get through that crack, you're not a top guy – and I feel like the Royal Rumble would be a perfect opportunity for me to crack into that platform. That top tier guy. I think it's the right time.

"Royal Rumble is in January. It's my birthday month. I always got that pay-per-view as a kid when I was growing up. So, it's my favorite pay-per-view. Honestly, if that happened, I would be like, ‘I don't know what I did to be so lucky and so happy like that.’

"If I told you what I think is going to happen, or what I want to happen … bro, we're on the same page. I think that's going to happen. I'm thinking somebody else who I might be close to might win the World Championship, and then I might have to call him out, and then we bring it back home."

RS: I've definitely been seeing those pieces be put in place.

It feels like you're being primed for that position. Not many people are given the opportunity to carry a show like you have been doing as of late. These past couple of months, you're one of the through-lines throughout Raw usually.

That usually only happens with people who are already considered top talent, or are being primed for a top position. So that's why I feel like Royal Rumble is how you break through.

RIDDLE: "I think you're 100% right.

"I think I've been put in a position and everything seems to be on a certain track, and I like the direction it's going. I’m quite pleased with it.

"I think at the end of the day, the reason why I'm here is consistency.

"Keep putting out good stuff, keep making people happy, laughing, sad, angry, whatever. Keep making people feel stuff and be dependable. Be there. Don't miss. Honestly, since I came to WWE, I haven't taken a day off. I haven't taken any vacation days, nothing. I mean I love what I do, so I feel like when I go on the road it is a vacation.

"I’m trying to get to a certain level. I'm trying to get to that status and my path is going to be a little different – but I think as long as I keep grinding and working and doing what I'm doing, I'm going to get there.

"And, like you said, it seems like they're priming me for it. I kind of agree and I'm just hoping we're both right. I'm hoping I can keep running with the ball and keep doing what I'm doing. And I hope I keep evolving, and getting better, as not only an entertainer, but also as a competitor in the ring.

"… Also I’ve been trying to go to the gym more lately! Trying to become a body guy. Vince likes body guys."

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

