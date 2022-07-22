World Wrestling Entertainment
Brock Lesnar walks out of SmackDown after McMahon retirement Brock Lesnar walks out of SmackDown after McMahon retirement
World Wrestling Entertainment

Brock Lesnar walks out of SmackDown after McMahon retirement

55 mins ago

According to reports, upset over the sudden retirement of former. WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar walked out of SmackDown.

Lesnar has long been a superstar of Superstars for the organization, even after spending time going back and forth between the WWE and the UFC.

Most recently, his feud with WWE champion and Universal champion Roman Reigns has been one of the key storylines across the organization, and the two are set to meet in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 30, after Reigns defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. 

This is a developing story.

