Women's Final Four: Louisville-South Carolina, Stanford-UConn top moments

It's Final Four time in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament with two huge matchups on Friday.

Tipping things off, it's a battle between 1-seeds South Carolina and Louisville , followed by top-seeded Stanford facing No. 2 UConn, which advanced after a wild double-overtime victory in the Elite Eight.

Here are the top moments from Friday's Final Four games.

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Hot start

Newly-minted AP Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, Victaria Saxton, Brea Beal, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson got things going for the Gamecocks, who went on a 7-0 run to kick things off.

Finding a rhythm

On the other side, Olivia Cochran, Kianna Smith, Hailey Van Lith, Chelsie Hall and Emily Engstler started for the Cardinals, who had to burn a timeout early after falling in an 11-2 hole.

Louisville picked things up late in the frame, going on an 8-6 run to cut South Carolina's lead to 17-10 heading into the second quarter.

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 UConn (9:30 p.m. ET)

Still to come!

