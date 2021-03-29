Women's College Basketball
NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Day 1 of the Elite Eight

22 mins ago

They're elite.

We all already knew freshman phenom Paige Bueckers certainly was, but now we get to watch her and UConn in action against 2-seed Baylor to kick off action in the Elite Eight on Monday.

Here are the top moments and plays from the Day 1 of the Elite Eight in the NCAA Women's Tournament, with the most recent action listed first.

No. 2 Baylor Bears vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies
Result: TBD

Bueckers with buckets

The Huskies wasted no time, kicking the action off with a steal from Aaliyah Edwards and then score from Bueckers.

Lady Bear block

Baylor's DiJonai Carrington was having none of it, with the big-time block in the paint denying the Huskies any points.

Backpacking

Carrington scored 14 points in the first half and she had the hot hand early in the second half, scoring this tough and-one bucket.

Climbing back

After falling behind by 10 points, the Huskies put together an 8-0 run to climb within two points heading into the fourth quarter.

And, of course, Paige Bueckers was in the middle of the action.

That run stretched to a 17-0 run in favor of the Huskies to give them the lead.

No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 4 Indiana
Tipoff: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Keep checking back for more updates as they happen!

