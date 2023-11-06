Women's College Basketball
2023-24 Women's College Basketball odds: Can LSU repeat?
Updated Nov. 6, 2023 1:34 p.m. ET

The reigning national champion LSU Lady Tigers are the current favorites to repeat as champions at +230, as the women's college basketball season begins on Monday.

LSU received a significant boost during the offseason via the transfer portal with the addition of Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow

In the chase for the title, UConn begins the season with the second-shortest odds at +600. 

The Huskies are focused on returning to full strength as fans eagerly anticipate the return of star guard Paige Bueckers, who missed last season with a torn ACL. 

Third on the odds list are the Iowa Hawkeyes, who finished second to LSU.

The Hawkeyes feature guard Caitlin Clark, who won just about every major award after last season, including the Naismith College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, the Associated Press Player of the Year, the Wade Trophy and the James E. Sullivan Award for most outstanding collegiate or Olympic athlete.

She became the first player in tournament history with consecutive 40-point games.

Let's look at how the rest of the top teams stack up.

2024 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: *

LSU: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
UConn: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total) 
Iowa: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Virginia Tech: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
South Carolina: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Indiana: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Utah: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Stanford: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
UCLA: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

*odds as of 11/6/2023

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest in college basketball – March Madness will be here before we know it!

