Women's College Basketball 2023 March Madness women's Sweet 16 highlights: Miami, Villanova battle to the end Updated Mar. 24, 2023 4:36 p.m. ET

The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues Friday with the Sweet 16 getting underway.

The nation's leading scorer, Maddy Siegrist, takes center stage in the opening game of the day as her Villanova Wildcats are currently taking on the upset-minded Miami Hurricanes.

Following that, LSU battles Utah in the Greenville Regional 2 at 5 p.m. ET, while Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes go up against Colorado at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Seattle Regional 4.

Closing out the night, the Ole Miss Rebels, fresh off their upset victory over No. 1 Stanford, will take on Louisville at 10 p.m. ET.

Follow along with all the highlights here.

Miami (FL) vs. Villanova

Slinging heat

The Villanova Wildcats started strong as Lucy Olsen slung a baseline pass over to Christina Dalcee, who capitalized to make it 6-4.

Maddy madness

The Wildcats all-time leading scorer Maddy Siegrist began heating up early on in the game, leading Villanova with nine points in the first quarter.

Canes mean business

But the Canes, who toppled a top-seeded Indiana squad to get to the Sweet 16, had no intention of rolling over. Jasmyne Roberts got wide open at the net and increased the Canes' lead to 23-17.

Stolen away

Back-to-back buckets from Siegrist and Bella Runyan, who barreled to the basket following a steal, helped the Wildcats trim Miami's lead in the second quarter.

Holding the lead

The Canes kept a firm grip on their lead through the first half, entering halftime at 46-33, thanks to smooth shots like this by Ja'Leah Williams.

Dalcee dominates

Dalcee and the Canes kept the energy high as they extended their lead even further in the second half, trying to keep Villanova out of the game.

Record-breaking

Maddy Siegrist led the Wildcats out of their deficit, and her dominant performance brought Villanova back into the game to only trail 57-50 at the end of the third quarter. Siegrist also broke the record for the longest streak of consecutive 20-point games in Division I basketball this century.

Wildcat comeback!

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats pulled off a 21-point comeback to take the lead 60-59 with five minutes left in the game!

Stay tuned for updates!

