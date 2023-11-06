Women's College Basketball LSU favored to win women's college basketball title; Caitlin Clark POY favorite Updated Nov. 14, 2023 9:56 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The women's college basketball season is underway, and the reigning national champion LSU Lady Tigers are the favorites to repeat as champions at +400.

The Tigers, who received a significant boost during the offseason via the transfer portal with the addition of Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, opened the season at +230 but suffered a 92-78 loss to No. 20 Colorado.

In the chase for the title, UConn has the second-shortest odds at +500.

The Huskies are focused on returning to full strength as fans eagerly anticipate the return of star guard Paige Bueckers, who missed last season with a torn ACL.

Third on the odds list are the Iowa Hawkeyes, who finished second to LSU last season.

The Hawkeyes feature guard Caitlin Clark, who won just about every major award after last season, including the Naismith College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, the Associated Press Player of the Year, the Wade Trophy and the James E. Sullivan Award for most outstanding collegiate or Olympic athlete.

She became the first player in tournament history with consecutive 40-point games.

Let's look at how the rest of the top teams stack up.

2024 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: *

LSU: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

UConn: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Iowa: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

South Carolina: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Stanford: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Utah: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Virginia Tech: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Indiana: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ohio State: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Colorado: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Notre Dame: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

UCLA: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*Odds as of 11/14/2023

The battle for the John Wooden Women's Player of the Year will be an interesting one because of a rarity among the contenders.

The women's game features two previous winners of the Wooden Award. Clark won it last season and Bueckers won it as a freshman in 2021. So, it's no surprise they are the two betting favorites for the award.

2024 PLAYER OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Caitlin Clark, Iowa: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Paige Bueckers, UConn: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Angel Reese, LSU: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cameron Brink, Stanford: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Alissa Pili, Utah: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total

MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Azzi Fudd, UConn: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Hailey Van Lith, LSU: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kiki Rice, UCLA: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State; +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Aneesah Morrow, LSU: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Lauren Betts, UCLA: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Shyanne Sellers, Maryland: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

* Odds as of 11/14/2023

