2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: UConn, Villanova, BYU in action

1 hour ago

The second day of the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is underway.

After an action-packed schedule on Day 1, the final day of the first round tipped off Saturday with a matchup between No. 8 Washington State and No. 9 Kansas State.

Next, No. 2 UConn takes on No. 15 Mercer in Connecticut and No. 6 BYU battles No. 11 Villanova (1 p.m. ET).

There is plenty of action to come later, including top-seed NC State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Arizona.

Here are the top moments from the Round of 64 games held on Saturday.

No. 8 Washington State 40, vs. No. 9 Kansas State 50

Emilee Ebert got the Wildcats on the board first against the Cougars.

This wild shot from Jessica Clarke helped cut into Kansas State's lead but it ultimately wasn't enough as the Cougars lost, 50-40. KSU's Ayoka Lee posted 20 points against Wazzu.

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova 

It quickly became a barn-burner between BYU and 'Nova, and the Cougars held a one-point lead at halftime (30-29).

Villanova surged in the fourth quarter for a potential upset:

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer 

Paige Bueckers and UConn held a 20-point lead at halftime, with Christyn Williams posting nine points in the first two quarters.

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte 

Charlotte's Mikayla Boykin nicely forced an Indiana turnover that led to two quick points, but the 49ers trailed the Hoosiers early.

STILL TO COME:

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood (2 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo (3 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton (4 p.m. ET)

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State (5 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 UNC vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV (10 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI (10 p.m. ET)

