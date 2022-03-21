Women's College Basketball 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: NC State rolls in Round 2 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament wraps on Monday, but not before some of the biggest names in college basketball take the court.

There were two huge upsets in the first slate of second-round games on Sunday, and the big-time battles continued with 1-seed NC State dropping No. 9 Kansas State in a blowout in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Currently, No. 3 Michigan is taking on No. 11 Villanova and No. 4 Oklahoma is facing No. 5 Notre Dame, while a matchup between No. 4 Tennessee and No. 12 Belmont highlights the evening slate (7 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from Monday's Round of 32 games.

No. 1 NC State 89, No. 9 Kansas State 57

Things got off to a hot start with back-to-back 3-point jumpers from K-State's Serena Sundell and NC State's Raina Perez. Wildcats center Ayoka Lee wasn't letting anything past her as NC State made a play at the basket.

It was a four-point game at the end of the first quarter, with NC State leading after trailing half of the frame.

The Wolfpack pulled away in the second, going on a 12-0 run while putting on a defensive clinic — holding the Wildcats to just 38% shooting with seven total turnovers forced in the first half.

NC State outscored K-State 26-14 in the second quarter and hold a double-digit lead at the break.

Perez (10), Kayla Jones (nine) and Camille Hobby (eight) lead the scoring charge for NC State.

It was more of the same in the second half, as NC State continued to pour it on the Wildcats.

By the time the fourth quarter came around, NC State had all but secured a spot in its fourth straight Sweet 16.

It wasn't all bad news for K-State, as Lee's fourth-quarter performance etched her name in the record books.

STILL TO COME:

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton (8 p.m. ET)

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State (8 p.m. ET)

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF (9 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina (10 p.m. ET)

