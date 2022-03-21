Women's College Basketball
2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: NC State rolls in Round 2 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: NC State rolls in Round 2
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: NC State rolls in Round 2

1 hour ago

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament wraps on Monday, but not before some of the biggest names in college basketball take the court. 

There were two huge upsets in the first slate of second-round games on Sunday, and the big-time battles continued with 1-seed NC State dropping No. 9 Kansas State in a blowout in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Currently, No. 3 Michigan is taking on No. 11 Villanova and No. 4 Oklahoma is facing No. 5 Notre Dame, while a matchup between No. 4 Tennessee and No. 12 Belmont highlights the evening slate (7 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from Monday's Round of 32 games.

No. 1 NC State 89, No. 9 Kansas State 57

Things got off to a hot start with back-to-back 3-point jumpers from K-State's Serena Sundell and NC State's Raina Perez. Wildcats center Ayoka Lee wasn't letting anything past her as NC State made a play at the basket.

It was a four-point game at the end of the first quarter, with NC State leading after trailing half of the frame.

The Wolfpack pulled away in the second, going on a 12-0 run while putting on a defensive clinic — holding the Wildcats to just 38% shooting with seven total turnovers forced in the first half. 

NC State outscored K-State 26-14 in the second quarter and hold a double-digit lead at the break.

Perez (10), Kayla Jones (nine) and Camille Hobby (eight) lead the scoring charge for NC State.

It was more of the same in the second half, as NC State continued to pour it on the Wildcats.

By the time the fourth quarter came around, NC State had all but secured a spot in its fourth straight Sweet 16.

It wasn't all bad news for K-State, as Lee's fourth-quarter performance etched her name in the record books.

STILL TO COME:

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton (8 p.m. ET)

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State (8 p.m. ET)

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF (9 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina (10 p.m. ET)

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Raina Perez Raina Perez
Ayoka Lee Ayoka Lee
share story
2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Baylor, Iowa upset
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Baylor, Iowa upset

19 hours ago
2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Belmont upsets Oregon
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Belmont upsets Oregon

1 day ago
2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: Fran slam!
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: Fran slam!

2 days ago
Purdue star Jaden Ivey and his mom, Niele, shooting for titles
College Basketball

Purdue star Jaden Ivey and his mom, Niele, shooting for titles

3 days ago
2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes