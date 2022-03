Women's College Basketball 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Round 1, Day 2 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second day of the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is underway.

After an action-packed schedule on Day 1, the final day of the first round tipped off Saturday with a matchup between No. 8 Washington State and No. 9 Kansas State.

Next, No. 2 UConn takes on No. 15 Mercer in Connecticut and No. 6 BYU battles No. 11 Villanova (1 p.m. ET).

There is plenty of action to come later, including top-seed NC State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Arizona.

Here are the top moments from the Round of 64 games held on Saturday.

No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Emilee Ebert got the Wildcats on the board first against the Cougars.

STILL TO COME:

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer (1 p.m. ET)

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova (1 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte (1:30 p.m. ET)

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood (2 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo (3 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton (4 p.m. ET)

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State (5 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 UNC vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV (10 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI (10 p.m. ET)

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.