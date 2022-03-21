Women's College Basketball 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Notre Dame, NC State roll 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament wraps on Monday, but not before some of the biggest names in college basketball take the court.

There were two huge upsets in the first slate of second-round games on Sunday, and the big-time battles continued with 1-seed NC State dropping No. 9 Kansas State in a blowout in Raleigh, North Carolina.

After that, No. 3 Michigan took down No. 11 Villanova, No. 4 Tennessee escaped No. 12 Belmont, and No. 4 Oklahoma was humbled by No. 5 Notre Dame in a record-setting 108-64 blowout.

A matchup between No. 2 UConn and No. 7 UCF highlights the evening slate.

Here are the top moments from Monday's Round of 32 games.

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Rikki Harris only made one basket in the first half, but it was crucial in giving Ohio State the breathing room it needed to take a 34-26 halftime lead.

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton

Indiana and Princeton exchanged baskets early on, with neither side being able to create much separation. But separation wasn't a problem for Ali Patberg when scoring this bucket.

Indiana kept its foot on the gas, extending the lead to 14 points in the third quarter.

No. 4 Tennessee 70, No. 12 Belmont 67

When you're the underdog, you're going to need a little luck to upset a top seed. That could be the best way to describe this 3-pointer that banked in for Belmont.

But as the game progressed, Tennessee was able to impose its will, opening a 12-point lead in the third quarter.

Belmont answered with a run of its own, making a game of it entering the fourth quarter.

Belmont was able to take the lead late, but Tennessee responded with less than a minute left behind a Sara Puckett 3-pointer.

That would prove to be enough for Tennessee to hold off Belmont and sneak out of the Round of 32 with a win to head to the Sweet 16.

No. 5 Notre Dame 108, No. 4 Oklahoma 64

After Notre Dame started things on a high note with an 11-0 run early in the first, the Irish completely took over the quarter with a monster 26-5 run with lots of help from guard Olivia Miles.

Just like that, Oklahoma found itself down 35-12 heading into the second.

Dara Mabrey was on fire in the first half, drilling five 3-pointers and scoring 17 points to pace Notre Dame to a 60-25 halftime lead.

Notre Dame's offensive assault didn't slow down in the second half, with the contributions coming from seemingly every player that touched the floor. Olivia Miles displayed her impeccable court vision on this assist to push Notre Dame even further ahead.

Maya Dodson got in on the fun late into the third quarter, as the Fighting Irish continued to cruise to a dominant win over the Sooners.

No. 3 Michigan 64, No. 11 Villanova 49

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon was the star of the show in the first, keeping the Wolverines' momentum rolling.

Villanova also held its own, going 7-for-16 from the field and 2-for-8 from distance in the opening quarter to lead by three heading into the second.

Maddy Siegrist provided a consistent scoring threat for Villanova in the first half, scoring eight points on an array of buckets like this one.

But much like the game started, it was too much Naz Hillmon late as she helped close the door on Villanova and push Michigan into the Sweet 16.

No. 1 NC State 89, No. 9 Kansas State 57

Things got off to a hot start with back-to-back 3-point jumpers from K-State's Serena Sundell and NC State's Raina Perez. Wildcats center Ayoka Lee wasn't letting anything past her as NC State made a play at the basket.

It was a four-point game at the end of the first quarter, with NC State leading after trailing half of the frame.

The Wolfpack pulled away in the second, going on a 12-0 run while putting on a defensive clinic — holding the Wildcats to just 38% shooting with seven total turnovers forced in the first half.

NC State outscored K-State 26-14 in the second quarter and hold a double-digit lead at the break.

Perez (10), Kayla Jones (nine) and Camille Hobby (eight) lead the scoring charge for NC State.

It was more of the same in the second half, as NC State continued to pour it on the Wildcats.

By the time the fourth quarter came around, NC State had all but secured a spot in its fourth straight Sweet 16.

It wasn't all bad news for K-State, as Lee's fourth-quarter performance etched her name in the record books.

STILL TO COME:

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF (9 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina (10 p.m. ET)

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.