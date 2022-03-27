Women's College Basketball 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Elite Eight tips off 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's Elite Eight time in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament , and two teams will punch their ticket to the Final Four on Sunday night.

Tipping things off, top-seeded South Carolina takes on No. 10 Creighton, followed by a matchup between No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Texas to close things out (9 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Elite Eight games.

No. 10 Creighton vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Getting it started

Facing the top-seeded team in the region, Molly Mogensen was ready for Creighton early, scoring with this floater.

Early separation

Creighton came out ready to play early, but South Carolina quickly opened a double-digit lead thanks to the sharpshooting of Destanni Henderson.

Three the hard way

This was about the only thing that was difficult for South Carolina in the first half, with the Gamecocks breaking open a 21-point halftime lead, leading 46-25.

STILL TO COME:

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Stanford (9 p.m. ET)

