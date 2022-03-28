Women's College Basketball
2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Elite Eight, Day 2
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Elite Eight, Day 2

4 mins ago

The 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament concludes its Elite Eight play on Monday.

Tipping things off is a matchup between No. 1 NC State and No. 2 UConn, followed by top-seeded Louisville battling No. 3 Michigan to close things out (9 p.m. ET).

The winners will join 1-seeds South Carolina and Stanford in the Final Four on Friday, April 1.

Here are the top moments from Monday's Elite Eight games.

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 NC State

Early start

Aaliyah Edwards might not be known for her scoring, but she was involved in the action early to give UConn an early lead.

Make It Rain-a

NC State point guard Raina Perez showed off the range on her jumper, cashing in this 3-point attempt to keep pace with UConn.

Extending the lead

Azzi Fudd has been a catalyst for the Huskies all season, and she continued to be that in the first half against NC State.

Fudd's nine points helped UConn build a 10-point lead in the second quarter.

NC State would cut into that lead before the half, trailing 34-28 at intermission.

Back the Pack

A 10-point deficit didn't phase NC State, with the Wolfpack battling back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to one point behind the low post play of Elissa Cunane.

STILL TO COME:

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 1 Louisville (9 p.m. ET)

