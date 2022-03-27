2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: South Carolina secures Final Four berth

Women's College Basketball
8 mins ago

It's Elite Eight time in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, and two teams will punch their ticket to the Final Four on Sunday night.

Tipping things off, top-seeded South Carolina dominated on No. 10 Creighton, winning 80-50 to advance to the Final Four.

Next is a matchup between No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Texas to close things out.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Elite Eight games.

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Stanford

Unrivaled chemistry

Two Hull sisters are better than one, and Stanford reaped the benefits of that on this transition basket.

Nothing new

Haley Jones is never fazed by the moment. The reigning Final Four Most Outstanding Player showed why she is so good under pressure with a late, buzzer-beating jumper at the end of the first quarter.

No quit

The Texas Longhorns planted their feet in the sand and let Stanford know that this was going to be a war, battling every second of the first half.

Stanford held a slim 30-27 advantage over Texas at halftime.

Keep fighting

Rori Harmon is only a freshman, but she has the look of a player who has been on this stage before.

No. 1 South Carolina 80, No. 10 Creighton 50

Getting it started

Facing the top-seeded team in the region, Molly Mogensen was ready for Creighton early, scoring with this floater.

Early separation

Creighton came out ready to play early, but South Carolina quickly opened a double-digit lead thanks to the sharpshooting of Destanni Henderson.

Three the hard way

This was about the only thing that was difficult for South Carolina in the first half, with the Gamecocks breaking open a 21-point halftime lead, leading 46-25.

Too much Beal

South Carolina brought a balanced attack to the Elite Eight and Brea Beal was one of four Gamecocks to reach double figures in scoring by the end of the third quarter.

Tough shot-maker

Henderson had it going early and often for South Carolina, scoring tough basket after tough basket to push her team's lead north of 30 points.

That 30-point lead would hold for South Carolina, winning 80-50 to advance to the Final Four.

