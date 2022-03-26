Women's College Basketball
2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: Sweet 16, Day 2 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: Sweet 16, Day 2
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: Sweet 16, Day 2

32 mins ago

The 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues with Sweet 16 play on Saturday.

Tipping things off, top-seeded NC State topped No. 5 Notre Dame, while by 2-seed UConn is set to take on No. 3 Indiana in Bridgeport, Connecticut (2 p.m. ET).

Later, in Wichita, Kansas, No. 1 Louisville faces 4-seed Tennessee (4 p.m. ET) and No. 3 Michigan takes on 10-seed South Dakota to close things out (6:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from Saturday's Sweet 16 games.

No. 1 NC State 66, No. 5 Notre Dame 63

Steal. Dish. Basket.

NC State got out to an early lead in this one. Diamond Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with this play, recording a steal and an assist for the easy bucket.

A work of art

Notre Dame came storming back to take the lead in this contest. Olivia Miles added to the lead with this must-see take and finish, giving the Irish a 31-26 cushion.

Pack Attack!

Kai Crutchfield took things into her own hands with this momentum-shifting steal and basket.

Defense wins championships

With NC State trailing Notre Dame with under 20 seconds remaining in the game, Raina Perez came up with a huge steal and finish to give the Wolfpack the lead.

North Carolina State would hold on to win 66-63 and punch its ticket to the Elite Eight.

STILL TO COME:

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 UConn (2 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Louisville (4 p.m. ET)

No. 10 South Dakota vs. No. 3 Michigan (6:30 p.m. ET)

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: South Carolina, Stanford win
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: South Carolina, Stanford win

13 hours ago
NCAA Women's Tournament odds: Title lines for every Sweet 16 team
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Tournament odds: Title lines for every Sweet 16 team

3 days ago
2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: UConn avoids upset
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: UConn avoids upset

4 days ago
2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Baylor, Iowa upset
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Baylor, Iowa upset

5 days ago
2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Belmont upsets Oregon
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Belmont upsets Oregon

6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes