Women's College Basketball 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: Sweet 16, Day 2 32 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues with Sweet 16 play on Saturday.

Tipping things off, top-seeded NC State topped No. 5 Notre Dame, while by 2-seed UConn is set to take on No. 3 Indiana in Bridgeport, Connecticut (2 p.m. ET).

Later, in Wichita, Kansas, No. 1 Louisville faces 4-seed Tennessee (4 p.m. ET) and No. 3 Michigan takes on 10-seed South Dakota to close things out (6:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from Saturday's Sweet 16 games.

No. 1 NC State 66, No. 5 Notre Dame 63

Steal. Dish. Basket.

NC State got out to an early lead in this one. Diamond Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with this play, recording a steal and an assist for the easy bucket.

A work of art

Notre Dame came storming back to take the lead in this contest. Olivia Miles added to the lead with this must-see take and finish, giving the Irish a 31-26 cushion.

Pack Attack!

Kai Crutchfield took things into her own hands with this momentum-shifting steal and basket.

Defense wins championships

With NC State trailing Notre Dame with under 20 seconds remaining in the game, Raina Perez came up with a huge steal and finish to give the Wolfpack the lead.

North Carolina State would hold on to win 66-63 and punch its ticket to the Elite Eight.

STILL TO COME:

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 UConn (2 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Louisville (4 p.m. ET)

No. 10 South Dakota vs. No. 3 Michigan (6:30 p.m. ET)

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.