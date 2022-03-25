Women's College Basketball 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Top Plays: Sweet 16 tips off 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues with Sweet 16 play on Friday.

In the first slate of games, top-seeded South Carolina defeated No. 5 North Carolina, while 2-seed Texas topped No. 6 Ohio State, with both teams advancing to the Elite Eight.

After that, No. 1 Stanford faces 4-seed Maryland in Spokane, and No. 3 Iowa State takes on 10-seed Creighton in Greensboro to close things out.

Here are the top moments from Friday's Sweet 16 games.

No. 1 South Carolina 69, No. 5 North Carolina 61

Tar Heel run

Carlie Littlefield spearheaded a Tar Heel run to bring them within two points of top-seeded South Carolina.

The Aliyah Boston show

The South Carolina All-American gave UNC a firsthand look at why she is so highly regarded with a dominant first-half performance.

Circus shot

Zia Cooke's circus shot helped extend the lead for the Gamecocks heading to halftime. These were two of Cooke's 15 first-half points.

Boston and Cooke were key factors in South Carolina taking a 39-31 lead into halftime.

From deep

Bree Hall was left unattended to, and that led to a 3-pointer that helped extend the South Carolina lead.

Clawing back

The Tar Heels weren't backing down from the challenge of a double-digit deficit, clawing back into the game thanks to impressive plays like this basket from Kennedy Todd-Williams.

The Tar Heels would battle back valiantly, but to no avail. South Carolina defeated UNC 69-61 to punch its ticket to the Elite Eight.

No. 2 Texas 66, No. 6 Ohio State 63

Get out and run

The best offense is a smothering defense that creates transition opportunities.

Taking over!

It wasn't easy, but the desired result was achieved for Joanne Allen-Taylor on this tough basket and the foul.

At the half, Texas held a slight 32-30 lead over Ohio State.

Keep fighting

Every basket counts in March, so it's imperative that the hustle never stops on the defensive end of the floor.

Down to the wire

Under one minute remaining and a one-point deficit for the Buckeyes. This is March.

But in the end, Texas was able to hold on and advance to its second consecutive Elite Eight.

STILL TO COME:

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Stanford (9:30 p.m. ET)

No. 10 Creighton vs. No. 3 Iowa State (9:30 p.m. ET)

