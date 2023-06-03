United States Football League
USFL Week 8 live updates: Stars lead Stallions in fourth quarter
Updated Jun. 3, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET

Week 8 of the USFL is officially underway, and you can expect fireworks in Birmingham, Alabama this evening.

Saturday's action features the league's division leaders going head-to-head, as the Birmingham Stallions (5-2) play host to the Philadelphia Stars (4-3).

Earlier, the Houston Gamblers (5-3) mounted a comeback behind 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Mark Thompson to knock off the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6) in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the top moments!

Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions

Stars straight down the field!

On the opening drive, the Stars wasted no time getting points on the board. Featuring three plays of more than 13 yards, Philadelphia drove 62 yards, resulting in a one-yard touchdown from Case Cookus to Ryan Izzo.

The Stallions answered

Birmingham answered Philly's touchdown with their own after a lengthy 11-play drive completed by Alex McGough's 17-yard touchdown to Davion Davis, evening the game at 7-7.

Big turnover!

Birmingham's Alex McGough fumbled a fake handoff and Philadelphia's Adam Rodriguez recovered, putting the Stars in great field position, on the Stallions' 46-yard line with just over two minutes until halftime.

Cookus to Coleman!

A duo we've seen many times this season, Cookus found Corey Coleman on a slant route for a 24-yard touchdown – Cookus' second of the day.

Philly led 14-7 at halftime. 

A costly Stallions turnover

Right when the Stallions were in scoring position to potentially take the lead, CJ Marable fumbled the ball, recovered by Philly on their own 4-yard line. 

BIG gain for Davis!

McGough found Davis downfield for a 71-yard gain, setting the Stallions up in scoring position. 

Stallions take the lead!

Shortly following the 71-yard gain, the McGough found Jace Sternberger for an 11-yard touchdown, giving the Stallions the lead early in the fourth, 17-14.

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

United States Football League
Philadelphia Stars
Birmingham Stallions
