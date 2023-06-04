United States Football League
USFL Week 8 live updates: Memphis Showboats lead New Jersey Generals in 2nd quarter
United States Football League

USFL Week 8 live updates: Memphis Showboats lead New Jersey Generals in 2nd quarter

Updated Jun. 4, 2023 2:18 p.m. ET

Week 8 of the USFL is in full swing with a highly anticipated two-game slate Sunday on FOX, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Kicking things off, the Memphis Showboats (4-3) are looking to stay above .500 and lock down a crucial win in a stacked South Division, as they take on the North Division's struggling New Jersey Generals (2-5) in Canton, Ohio.

Later, the Michigan Panthers (3-4) will face the New Orleans Breakers (4-3) in Birmingham, Alabama (4 p.m. ET, FOX).

Here are the top moments!

Memphis Showboats vs. New Jersey Generals

The Generals will take the ball

On the opening drive of the game, Generals linebacker Kolin Hill ripped the ball out of Ryan McDaniel's arms for a fumble that gave New Jersey the ball near midfield. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A long one to open up the scoring

The Generals took advantage of the fumble with Nick Sciba draining a 56-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Jay Jay fumble

After tying the game 3-3, the Showboats took their turn to force a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Jay Jay Wilson went low on his tackle, allowing the ball to pop loose and giving the Showboats the ball in Generals territory.

The fumble allowed the Showboats to kick a field goal and take a 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Right to Reaves

The Showboats forced another turnover right after taking the lead. Defensive end Greg Reaves jumped up to grab an interception on a short pass by Kyle Lauletta

Walk in, White

Kerrith White extended the Showboats' lead to 13-3 with a relatively easy two-yard touchdown run up the middle. 

How did he get out of that?

Showboats QB Cole Kelley somehow turned what should've been a several-yard sack on second down to a seven-yard run to pickup the first down while breaking multiple tackles. 

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
Memphis Showboats
New Jersey Generals
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Panthers vs. Golden Knights: NHL Stanley Cup Final odds, Conn Smythe MVP odds, schedule

Panthers vs. Golden Knights: NHL Stanley Cup Final odds, Conn Smythe MVP odds, schedule

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes