USFL Week 8 live updates: Memphis Showboats lead New Jersey Generals in 2nd quarter

Week 8 of the USFL is in full swing with a highly anticipated two-game slate Sunday on FOX, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Kicking things off, the Memphis Showboats (4-3) are looking to stay above .500 and lock down a crucial win in a stacked South Division, as they take on the North Division's struggling New Jersey Generals (2-5) in Canton, Ohio.

Later, the Michigan Panthers (3-4) will face the New Orleans Breakers (4-3) in Birmingham, Alabama (4 p.m. ET, FOX).

Here are the top moments!

Memphis Showboats vs. New Jersey Generals

The Generals will take the ball

On the opening drive of the game, Generals linebacker Kolin Hill ripped the ball out of Ryan McDaniel's arms for a fumble that gave New Jersey the ball near midfield.

A long one to open up the scoring

The Generals took advantage of the fumble with Nick Sciba draining a 56-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Jay Jay fumble

After tying the game 3-3, the Showboats took their turn to force a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Jay Jay Wilson went low on his tackle, allowing the ball to pop loose and giving the Showboats the ball in Generals territory.

The fumble allowed the Showboats to kick a field goal and take a 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Right to Reaves

The Showboats forced another turnover right after taking the lead. Defensive end Greg Reaves jumped up to grab an interception on a short pass by Kyle Lauletta.

Walk in, White

Kerrith White extended the Showboats' lead to 13-3 with a relatively easy two-yard touchdown run up the middle.

How did he get out of that?

Showboats QB Cole Kelley somehow turned what should've been a several-yard sack on second down to a seven-yard run to pickup the first down while breaking multiple tackles.

