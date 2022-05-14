United States Football League
USFL Week 5: New Orleans Breakers-New Jersey Generals top plays USFL Week 5: New Orleans Breakers-New Jersey Generals top plays
United States Football League

USFL Week 5: New Orleans Breakers-New Jersey Generals top plays

28 mins ago

Week 5 of the USFL season continues Saturday with a crucial matchup between the New Orleans Breakers and the New Jersey Generals, as both teams enter with a 3-1 record.

Last Sunday, New Orleans rallied from a 10-3 halftime deficit to defeat Houston and keep pace with undefeated Birmingham in the South Division. Meanwhile, New Jersey picked up its third straight win with a victory over Pittsburgh to keep the Generals in first place in the North Division, a game up on the Maulers.

Here are the top plays from New Orleans and New Jersey:

New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals

Made you blink!

On the Breakers' opening drive, they were faced with a quick fourth-and-3 but pulled off a fake punt. 

New Orleans linebacker Jerod Fernandez rushed up the middle for a monster 43-yard gain to get the Breakers in field goal range.

Just like that, the Breakers took an early 3-0 lead.

Ground game

The Generals answered with a quick touchdown on the following drive, courtesy of QB De'Andre Johnson. New Jersey held a 7-3 edge heading into the second quarter.

Stay tuned for more updates.

