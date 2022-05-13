United States Football League USFL Week 5: Michigan Panthers-Tampa Bay Bandits top plays 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the USFL season kicks off with a fun matchup Friday night between the Michigan Panthers and the Tampa Bay Bandits.

The Panthers (1-3) are looking to bounce back after a tough start to the season, while the Bandits (2-2) are battling to stay above .500.

Here are the top plays from Michigan and Tampa Bay:

Michigan Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Panthers strike first

The Panthers pulled off a wild, double-pass touchdown as QB Shea Patterson threw to WR Joe Walker, who then hit TE Ryan O'Malley for the 30-yard score to put the Panthers on the board early.

Trick play!

On Tampa Bay's ensuing drive, the Bandits answered with a score of their own — in a nontraditional way.

Running back Juwan Washington fumbled the ball, which was picked up by Bandits QB Jordan Ta'amu, who then tossed a 50-yard touchdown to wide receiver Derrick Dillon.

Things were knotted up at 7-7 headed into the second quarter.

More where that came from

The Panthers continued to pour on the trick plays, as kicker Cole Murphy connected with RB Cameron Scarlett for a 9-yard gain and a clutch first down, which resulted in a field goal and 10-7 lead for Michigan.

Ground game strong

Washington redeemed himself with a rushing score late in the frame to give the Bandits a 13-10 edge.

Not so fast!

The Panthers' defense was relentless in the final moments of the first half, sacking Ta'amu.

Too fast

The Panthers had once final possession to get some points before the half, and they did just that.

Patterson found receiver Lance Lenoir for a much-needed 41-yard gain, followed by another Michigan field goal to knot things up at 13 headed into the break.

Stay tuned for more updates.

