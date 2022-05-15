United States Football League USFL Week 5: Birmingham Stallions-Philadelphia Stars top plays 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the USFL churning through Week 5 of the season, only one team remains undefeated.

That would be the Birmingham Stallions, whose ability to find ways to win games has them not only sitting pretty at 4-0, but also firmly atop RJ Young's power rankings. The Philadelphia Stars (2-2) hope to change that.

Here are the top plays from the game:

Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars

Getting started:

On the opening play of the game, the Stars' Paul Terry hit the ground running (literally) for 43 yards.

Terry set Philly up nicely in the opening drive with two great plays. First came the big rush, then he pulled down this impressive sideline reception!

Philly capped off their impressive opening drive with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Matthew Colburn II.

Birmingham responds:

On the Stallions' second drive of the game, following a three-and-out on their first drive, Alex McGough found an unguarded Mookie Dereus for a 17-yard touchdown reception.

Philly starts the second quarter like the first:

Terry has provided us with three highlights thus far, including this 10-yard touchdown run to put the Stars back up by a touchdown.

GO DEFENSE!

Birmingham had enough of Philly's offensive start to the game and tightened things up on the defensive end. Brody Buck ended Philly's drive with a sack.

Philly took the previous drive personally and made a defensive stand of its own, with Amani Dennis intercepting McGough's pass.

Three is better than none:

Philly couldn't capitalize on the interception with a touchdown, but Luis Aguilar made sure to knock in his first field goal as a Star.

After a defensive stretch from both teams, J'Mar Smith connected with the best receiver in yards after the catch, Marlon Williams, on a 34-yard touchdown reception, bringing the Stallions within three of Philly, at 17-14.

Philly's Maurice Alexander Jr. reeled in a spectacular reception on the sideline!

With the third big defensive play of the game, the Stallion's DeMarquis Gates got a huge sack and forced fumble.

Stay tuned for more updates.

