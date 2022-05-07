United States Football League USFL Week 4: Bandits vs. Stallions top plays 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday night is Fireworks Night in the USFL, and the sparks will surely fly as the Tampa Bay Bandits face the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium.

The matchup features South Division rivals who also happen to be two of the best teams in the league.

The Stallions (3-0) are the only remaining unbeaten team, and they've proven to be clutch in front of their home fans, having rallied in each of their three victories.

The Bandits, meanwhile, are only one game back at 2-1. If they win, they could forge a three-way tie that could potentially also include the New Orleans Breakers (2-1).

Here are the top plays.

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Birmingham Stallions

The scoring started in the first quarter with a field goal from Tyler Rausa to give Tampa Bay an early 3-0 lead.

With 1:25 remaining in the first half, Alex McGough scored the game's first touchdown on a quarterback sneak, giving Birmingham a 6-3 lead. Brandon Aubrey's extra point made it 7-3.

Birmingham's lead didn't last long as Tampa Bay quarterback Jordan Ta'amu found Rashard Davis in the back of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass. Rausa's point after sent the Bandits into halftime with a 10-7 lead.

Birmingham opened the second half with a field goal from Aubrey to tie the game at 10-10.

Aubrey continued to show off his leg strength with a 49-yard field goal to give Birmingham a 13-10 lead with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Return for updates from the game.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.