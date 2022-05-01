USFL Week 3: New Jersey Generals-Philadelphia Stars top plays

United States Football League
Week 3 of the inaugural USFL season wraps up on Sunday with a matchup between the New Jersey Generals and the Philadelphia Stars, as both teams battle to move above .500.

With both teams sitting at 1-1, the winner will be all alone atop the North Division.

One thing was clear: Philadelphia's mascot was ready to go.

Here are the top plays from New Jersey and Philly:

New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars

Can't touch this!

The Stars took a quick 7-0 lead when quarterback Bryan Scott connected with tight end Bug Howard, who was able to rise from the ground and sprint for a touchdown after no New Jersey defenders touched him.

Catch me if you can

When the Generals need a first down, it's wise to get the ball in the hands of the speedy KaVontae Turpin

Why use two hands when you only need one?

Devin Gray has great hands. Also, as you can see on this play, Scott really knows how to place a pass.

Want to know what it feels like to sack the quarterback?

Or at least see what it looks like? Pretty great view here …

Shuffling quarterbacks

The Stars saw Scott head to the medical tent for treatment. 

That meant backup QB Case Cookus got a chance to play. All the Northern Arizona product did on his first play was toss a 42-yard strike. The Stars would capitalize on the play with a field goal, pushing their lead to 10-0.

Stay tuned for more updates.

