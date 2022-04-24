United States Football League USFL Week 2: New Orleans Breakers-Tampa Bay Bandits top plays 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Closing out Week 2 of the inaugural USFL season, the New Orleans Breakers are taking on the Tamp Bay Bandits in a battle of 1-0 teams.

The opening week of this new-look league was chock-full of eye-opening moments, and Week 2 hasn't been lacking in excitement either.

Here are the top moments between New Orleans and Tampa Bay:

New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

I'll handle it myself!

Kyle Sloter struggled in his first game as Breakers quarterback, failing to throw a TD pass.

But on Sunday he broke into the TD column early by using his legs, pushing the ball into the end zone in the first quarter vs. the Bandits, putting his squad up early as N.O. seized momentum.

Riding the wave

Sloter and the Breakers weren't done, pushing their edge to 14-0 when first TJ Logan shoved it in from five yards out …

… then Sloter hit Jonathan Adams on this sweet 2-point conversion.

Just throw it up!

Some days are just different than others, and Adams is having a special one. Take a gander at this one-handed snag late in the second half.

Shawn Poindexter saw Adams' catch and raised him another magnificent one on this back shoulder fade for another six.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.