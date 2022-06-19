United States Football League USFL Week 10: Michigan Panthers-Pittsburgh Maulers top plays 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On the surface, it might look like Sunday's Week 10 USFL game between the Michigan Panthers (1-8) and the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-8) is a dud. But in truth, there is a lot on the line.

In a new wrinkle to the league's rules, the winner of the contest will receive the No. 1 pick in every round of next season's draft.

USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston broke it down in an announcement on Friday.

Here are the top plays.

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

The Panthers were forced to punt on their first possession but forced a fumble on the return, giving them great field position for the next drive.

Michigan quarterback Paxton Lynch took advantage of the turnover and gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with a four-yard pass to Ishmael Hyman.

Michigan forced another fumble on the Maulers' next possession and this time the play resulted in another score. Cory Rahman took the turnover 63 yards to the house and the Panthers jumped to a 14-0 lead with just under three minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

Lynch and the Panthers added another touchdown to open the second quarter when Lynch completed a three-yard pass to Lance Lenoir Jr.

The Maulers finally got on the board with under two minutes to play in the first half via a Ramiz Ahmed field goal.

The Pittsburgh defense tried to set up a last-second scoring play when Blaze Alldredge picked off Lynch with less than 10 seconds to play in the half, but the Maulers couldn't capitalize and trailed 21-3 heading into halftime.

