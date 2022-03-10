United States Football League USFL Draft: Philadelphia Stars' supplemental draft results 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 USFL Draft is back, with 10 rounds of the supplemental draft kicking off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday!

The Philadelphia Stars will be picking sixth in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft will not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams can select any player from the available player pool. There also will be no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.

Teams will have two minutes to make a selection, and they must make a pick in each round. If teams do let their two minutes expire without submitting their pick, they may still make a selection — they just run the risk of the next team on the clock picking their player first.

To get you ready for Thursday's supplemental draft, here is the pick-by-pick draft order for the Stars. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Stars, click here.)

Round 1, Pick 6: Gunnar Vogel, OT, Northwestern

Round 2, Pick 3: Adam Rodriguez, Edge/FB, Weber State

Round 3, Pick 2: Lene Maiava, OT, Arizona

Round 4, Pick 7: Amani Dennis, CB, Carthage

Round 5, Pick 1: Artayvious Lynn, TE, TCU

Round 6, Pick 8: Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State

Round 7, Pick 5: Gabriel Sewell, Jr., ILB, Nevada

Round 8, Pick 4: Ahmad Dixon, S/CB, Baylor

Round 9, Pick 6: Jahair Jones, OG, Miami

Round 10, Pick 3

