USFL Draft: Philadelphia Stars' supplemental draft results
The 2022 USFL Draft is back, with 10 rounds of the supplemental draft kicking off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday!
The Philadelphia Stars will be picking sixth in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft will not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams can select any player from the available player pool. There also will be no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.
Teams will have two minutes to make a selection, and they must make a pick in each round. If teams do let their two minutes expire without submitting their pick, they may still make a selection — they just run the risk of the next team on the clock picking their player first.
To get you ready for Thursday's supplemental draft, here is the pick-by-pick draft order for the Stars. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Stars, click here.)
Round 1, Pick 6: Gunnar Vogel, OT, Northwestern
Round 2, Pick 3: Adam Rodriguez, Edge/FB, Weber State
Round 3, Pick 2: Lene Maiava, OT, Arizona
Round 4, Pick 7: Amani Dennis, CB, Carthage
Round 5, Pick 1: Artayvious Lynn, TE, TCU
Round 6, Pick 8: Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State
Round 7, Pick 5: Gabriel Sewell, Jr., ILB, Nevada
Round 8, Pick 4: Ahmad Dixon, S/CB, Baylor
Round 9, Pick 6: Jahair Jones, OG, Miami
Round 10, Pick 3
