United States Football League USFL Draft: What happens if a team passes on a pick

It's time for the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft — and truly, this is a draft unlike any other.

One of the unique aspects of the USFL Draft is the way the rounds are formatted, as different rounds are assigned to different positional groups. Round 1, for example, is the quarterbacks. Rounds 2 through 4 are defensive ends and edge rushers. On and on the list goes, until teams have drafted players for every position on the field.

There's another fascinating wrinkle to that process, though. Each team must draft at least one player from each positional group — but teams are also free to "pass" on their pick in any given round. If they do, they will receive a compensatory draft pick at the end of another round of their choosing.

For example, with five rounds of wide receivers, a team might choose to pass on its fifth receiver selection in exchange for an additional inside linebacker pick — a position that only has one round of drafting.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Darryl Johnston commented on the potential strategy behind teams passing: "It'll be interesting to see if teams pass on wide receivers or cornerbacks early to build out more strength down the middle, like centers and inside linebackers, because they are one-pick positions."

So, if your favorite USFL team passes during Tuesday and Wednesday's inaugural draft, now you know: There's a strategy behind that one-of-a-kind decision.

