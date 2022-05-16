USFL odds Week 6: How to bet, lines
The rest of the league is still chasing the Birmingham Stallions as we head into Week 6 of the inaugural USFL season.
The Stallions remain undefeated after five games as they prepare to face the 1-4 Michigan Panthers on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 6 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders via FOX Bet.
UPCOMING GAMES
Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-3), 1 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Bandits -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Stars +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Michigan Panthers (1-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (5-0), 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Stallions -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90total); Panthers +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) vs. New Orleans Breakers (3-2), 12 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Breakers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined
Houston Gamblers (1-4) vs. New Jersey Generals (4-1), 4 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Generals -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Gamblers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:
Full list of legal USFL betting states
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.
