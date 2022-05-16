United States Football League USFL odds Week 6: How to bet, lines 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The rest of the league is still chasing the Birmingham Stallions as we head into Week 6 of the inaugural USFL season.

The Stallions remain undefeated after five games as they prepare to face the 1-4 Michigan Panthers on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 6 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders via FOX Bet.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-3), 1 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Bandits -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Stars +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers (1-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (5-0), 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Stallions -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90total); Panthers +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) vs. New Orleans Breakers (3-2), 12 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Breakers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers (1-4) vs. New Jersey Generals (4-1), 4 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Generals -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Gamblers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

