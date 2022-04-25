United States Football League USFL odds: Lines, picks for Week 3 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A battle between 2-0 teams highlights Week 3 of the inaugural United States Football League season.

The undefeated Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers square off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (the game will be broadcast on FOX).

Let's take a look at the games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 3 — the point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders and results at FOX Bet.

Tampa Bay Bandits (1-1) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-1), 4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Bandits -1 (Bandits favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Bandits -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Gamblers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Birmingham Stallions (2-0) vs. New Orleans Breakers (2-0), 8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Breakers -3.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Stallions cover)

Moneyline: Breakers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Stallions +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2) vs. Michigan Panthers (0-2), 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, USA

Point spread: Panthers -2.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Maulers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Jersey Generals (1-1) vs. Philadelphia Stars (1-1), 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Peacock

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Generals -110 co-favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Stars -110 co-favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

The marquee game of the week is the clash of 2-0 teams between the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX).

FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brosman pointed out that the Breakers have outscored the Tampa Bay Bandits and the winless Philadelphia Stars by a combined score of 57-20 this season. The Stallions have outscored the New Jersey Generals and Houston Gamblers by a combined scored of 61-52.

"It’s no surprise that Stallions enter the week as 3-point 'dogs against the Breakers," Brossman said. "Birmingham’s J’Mar Smith had a great game in Week 2, throwing for 229 yards and two TDs (a 97.9 QBR) but faces a more stout defense in Week 3 against the Breakers.

"The Breakers have a solid QB of their own in Kyle Sloter (second in passing yards at 416) and should be able to put up some points against a Stallions defense that is allowing a league-worst 23.0 points per game."

PICK: Breakers (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by 3.5 or more points

With the addition of licensing in New York state earlier this month, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

