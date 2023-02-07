United States Football League Houston Gamblers seek momentum off late-season success 19 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While they finished last season 3-7, the Houston Gamblers won their last two games of the year against two of the best teams in the USFL in the New Orleans Breakers and Birmingham Stallions.

The Gamblers also lost four contests last season on the final play of the game. With a year of experience under his belt, Houston head coach Kevin Sumlin is looking to build some momentum based on how his team finished out last year.

[Everything to know about 2023 Gamblers schedule]

"We had a really good team, really solid chemistry," Sumlin said. "We had to make some moves, but I think I could have done a better job. I mean we lost on the last play of the game four times? Some questionable calls (laughs). Not the last possession, but the last play — whether it was New Orleans on the throw, the sneak by the Stars — with the best teams in the league. We come back at the end and we end up beating Birmingham and New Orleans, but it was too late.

"We’ve got to improve on some things across the board. We’ve got some new coaches. A new special teams coach. A new defensive coordinator. So we’ve got to gel quickly and get this thing going right off the bat."

Sumlin said the Gamblers lost two of the best defensive players in linebacker Donald Payne, the USFL’s leading tackler last season with 117 stops and Reggie Northrup (81 tackles). So the Gamblers must replace that production on defense. However, returning on offense is dual-threat quarterback Kenji Bajar, who threw for 541 passing yards and two touchdowns in three starts last season

"He has a lot of talent," Sumlin said about Bajar. "He can move, and he can throw. He’s coming back, so we’ll see what happens."

With the USFL expanding to four sites this season, the Gamblers will play their home games in Memphis, along with the Memphis Showboats. Houston opens its season with a home contest against the Michigan Panthers on April 16.

Sumlin said he experienced a few firsts during his first season in the USFL, including his up-tempo offense huddling for the first time due to concern for player safety and not having an offensive possession for an entire third quarter in which no points were scored.

Sumlin said he also enjoyed the use of enhanced technology during the games.

"It was awesome," Sumlin said. "Having those conversations heard and the video on the sideline, being able to show the quarterback instead of pictures. It was very helpful. I think especially over time with our team, it’s not just watching it, but you must learn how to react off it. Not just show a guy a video, but coach off it on the sideline.

"The video was great. And for the true football fan, to hear the interactions and the verbiage, and how different each team is in what they call maybe the same play? It gives fans a perspective and respect for these guys."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

