Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Khabib Submits Gaethje, Retires from UFC

3 hours ago

What a way to go out. 

In an incredibly dominant performance, UFC lightweight kingpin defended his lightweight title via second round submission over Justin Gaehtje, using a triangle choke to close the show.

Immediately after the fight, Nurmagomedov collapsed on the mat in tears, as Saturday's fight represented the first without his father in his corner.

The elder Nurmagomedov died in July at age 57, after a battle with COVID-19, and Khabib said that he will retire rather than fight without his father.

Khabib's one request during the post-fight interview was that the UFC rank him as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world on his way out. 

The post-fight speech by Khabib was more enthralling than the fight itself. 

After a somewhat competitive first round, Khabib's constant pressure wore on Gaethje early in the second. 

Khabib landed a takedown with over three minutes to go in the round, and immediately took Gaehtje's back. However, instead of going for the rear-naked choke, Nurmagomedov quickly transitioned into a triangle choke. 

Gaethje tapped within seconds, and after the referee inexplicably didn't see the tap, the challenger fell unconcious. 

After the fight, the UFC, dozens of its fighters, and athletes across the sports world paid their respects to Nurmagomedov on Twitter, including Khabib's greatest rival, Conor McGregor.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from Ultimate Fighting Championship Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Greatest Knockout Ever?

Greatest Knockout Ever?
It's the definition of a "must-see" moment. One fighter literally caught the other's kick. And then history happened.
October 10
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Jon Jones Vacates UFC Title

Jon Jones Vacates UFC Title
UFC legend Jon Jones will vacate his light heavyweight title and make his long-awaited move to heavyweight.
August 17
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Miocic Outlasts Cormier in Trilogy Bout

Miocic Outlasts Cormier in Trilogy Bout
Stiple Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on Saturday, retaining his UFC heavyweight belt via unanimous decision.
August 16
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Titanic Trilogy

Titanic Trilogy
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will square off for the third time on Saturday, with heavyweight GOAT status on the line.
August 15
Ultimate Fighting Championship

UFC's New King Of Heavyweight KO's

UFC's New King Of Heavyweight KO's
Derrick Lewis provided highlights in both his record-setting victory and in his post-fight interview on Saturday night.
August 9
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks