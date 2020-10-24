Ultimate Fighting Championship Khabib Submits Gaethje, Retires from UFC 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What a way to go out.

In an incredibly dominant performance, UFC lightweight kingpin defended his lightweight title via second round submission over Justin Gaehtje, using a triangle choke to close the show.

Immediately after the fight, Nurmagomedov collapsed on the mat in tears, as Saturday's fight represented the first without his father in his corner.

The elder Nurmagomedov died in July at age 57, after a battle with COVID-19, and Khabib said that he will retire rather than fight without his father.

Khabib's one request during the post-fight interview was that the UFC rank him as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world on his way out.

The post-fight speech by Khabib was more enthralling than the fight itself.

After a somewhat competitive first round, Khabib's constant pressure wore on Gaethje early in the second.

Khabib landed a takedown with over three minutes to go in the round, and immediately took Gaehtje's back. However, instead of going for the rear-naked choke, Nurmagomedov quickly transitioned into a triangle choke.

Gaethje tapped within seconds, and after the referee inexplicably didn't see the tap, the challenger fell unconcious.

After the fight, the UFC, dozens of its fighters, and athletes across the sports world paid their respects to Nurmagomedov on Twitter, including Khabib's greatest rival, Conor McGregor.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from Ultimate Fighting Championship Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.