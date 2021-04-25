Ultimate Fighting Championship Kamaru Usman makes claim for P4P king – and approaches welterweight GOAT status 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There looks to be a new pound-for-pound king on the block.

The MMA world – specifically the UFC – has been undergoing some changes over the course of the last few years.

The world's most popular mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor, has fought three times since 2018. He suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2018, earned a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, 2020, and then lost to Dustin Poirier via second-round TKO at UFC 257 on Jan. 24 of this year.

McGregor and Poirier will meet for the third time in their careers on July 10 at UFC 264.

Nurmagomedov last lost never, defeating not only McGregor and Poirier (via third-round submission at UFC 242), but dominating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, winning by second-round submission, and then strolled into retirement as the lightweight champion with a perfect 29-0 record. Upon his retirement, he was widely regarded as the best fighter in the sport, regardless of weight – also known as the pound-for-pound king.

Jon Jones was the man that long-held the P4P crown, and he still might hold it, but his last few performances have been anything but what fans have become accustomed to from the light heavyweight legend. He earned a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith at UFC 235, a split decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239, and a controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Jones is now moving up to heavyweight, but currently has no fight scheduled, as he and UFC president Dana White continue to publically debate over Jones' contract demands if he is to challenge Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title.

With McGregor's success diminishing, Nurmagomedov's retirement, and Jones' status in limbo, the UFC is now leaning on new, dominant champions on the men's side to lead it into the future, such as Ngannou and middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya.

But any follower of MMA would be hard-pressed to argue that Kamaru Usman isn't lapping the competition after Saturday night's UFC 261.

Professionally, Usman has won 18 consecutive bouts, 14 of which have come in the UFC. And for a man that was once considered a boring fighter by some, he's been making it look both exciting and easy in recent outings.

After dominating former welterweight king Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 to win the belt, Usman has been on a tear. He next defeated Colby Covington at UFC 245 in one of the greatest welterweight title fights in UFC history, earning a fifth-round TKO victory.

At UFC 251, he cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal after No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns was forced to withdraw from the welterweight title match, and Masvidal stepped in on six days notice.

Usman and Burns would then hook up at UFC 258, and Usman blasted Burns in the third round, earning a TKO victory and his third title defense.

But it was Usman's latest title win, at Saturday's UFC 261, that seems to have changed the landscape of the UFC.

He and Masvidal came into their Saturday rematch with some bad blood. Masvidal said after their first fight, if he had a full camp, he could beat Usman.

Usman didn't like that – and it showed.

The welterweight king cracked Masvidal with a vicious right hand in the second round, and seconds later, handed the rugged Masvidal the first KO loss of his career.

And that's when the men's P4P chatter got louder.

Usman currently sits second in the official UFC P4P rankings behind Jones, but he now owns wins over the top four ranked welterweights in Covington (1), Burns (2), Leon Edwards (3) and Masvidal (4).

With Jones moving to heavyweight and vacating the light heavyweight belt – which is now owned by Jan Blachowicz – Usman's title defense streak of four is the longest active streak in the UFC on the men's side.

White said that Usman will next rematch Covington with the welterweight title on the line, but if Usman can earn another win over Covington – who most believe is clearly the second-best fighter in the division – what's next for the welterweight king?

The answer is surpassing Georges St-Pierre as the greatest welterweight fighter in history.

When St-Pierre took the welterweight belt from Matt Serra at UFC 83 on April 19, 2008, he went on to defend it nine times, retiring as the champion after a controversial split decision win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 on Nov. 16, 2013.

St-Pierre's welterweight dominance has become the stuff of legend. In the division all-time, he has the most wins (19), most title fight wins (12), most control time (2:58:49), most top position time (2:18:53), most significant strikes landed (1,254), most total strikes landed (2,523), most takedowns landed (87) and highest takedown accuracy (73.7%), among other records.

However, while the numbers might suggest that catching GSP is an unachievable task, it's important to note that GSP fought 21 times at welterweight in the UFC, compared to 14 for Usman as of Sunday.

GSP holds the record for total fight time (5:28:12) and also for decision wins (12), and eight of his 21 welterweight fights went five full rounds.

St-Pierre also has seven finishes in those 21 bouts.

Now, Usman is prone to long fights as well. In his 14 UFC bouts, nine have gone the distance. But, three of his last four fights have ended in a KO or TKO. And given the tempo of the first Covington fight, if the two men indeed square off again, a finish could well be in the cards.

The ghost of GSP is attainable if Usman continues on his current streak, but it will take time, considering GSP's greatest strength might have been his longevity.

But what's firmly in Usman's sights is the top spot on the P4P list.

And with performances like Saturday night's, it might be hard to deny him that P4P glory much longer.

