Will Colorado cover the spread against Colorado State? Odds, predictions
Published Sep. 15, 2023 11:49 a.m. ET

Week 3 of college football is upon us, and Joel Klatt is back again, giving us some of his top games to look out for this Saturday. 

Let's jump into who he likes from a betting perspective this weekend.

Once again, Big Noon Kickoff will be back in Boulder, Colorado, when Colorado battles Colorado State. This game will surely be electric at night, as the Buffaloes are favorites to score big and win big (22.5-point favorites), so Klatt is riding with coach Sanders in a scoring fest.

"They will win by more than 22.5 — 22.5 is not a big enough number," Klatt said on this week's edition of "The Joel Klatt Show." 

"I like the Buffs big in Boulder."

Will Coach Prime and the Buffs stay undefeated vs. Colorado State?

Joel Klatt breaks down the Colorado State Rams vs. the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes.

Klatt was focused on college football spreads this week, and after going with the Buffs for a second straight week, he took a swing at a few other contests, including the Tennessee Volunteers traveling into hostile territory in Gainesville, Florida, to face the Florida Gators

Despite Florida's 47-9 win last week over McNeese State, it is an underdog at home (+6.5) in this year’s Third Saturday in September Rivalry. 

The Gators left more to be desired in their Week 1 matchup against Utah, but the Vols have lost nine straight at The Swamp. 

"I like Florida to cover in this one (+6.5)," Klatt said. "I don’t think they’ll win, but this will be a tight matchup that is tighter than the experts think. I like Florida to cover but Tennessee to win outright." 

Moving on, the Ohio State Buckeyes are -27.5-point favorites in The Shoe against Western Kentucky, a team with a potent offense that leans on the passing game, tempting bettors to take Western Kentucky to cover. 

"I believe it will peddle down for the Buckeyes," Klatt said. "And I think that [OSU quarterback] Kyle McCord will play better. Give me Ohio State, I’ll lay the points."

Klatt also picked Washington (-16.5) to cover against Michigan State and Kansas State (-4.5) to cover easily against Missouri.

Check out the entire episode of "The Joel Klatt Show" here!

