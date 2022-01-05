Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic denied entry into Australia, to miss Aussie Open 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Novak Djokovic will not have a chance to defend his Australian Open title in 2022.

The reigning champ was denied entry into Australia and had his visa canceled after arriving in Melbourne late Wednesday to battle for his 21st career grand slam title at the season-opening tennis major.

The Australian Border Force issued a statement early Thursday local time saying Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and "his visa has been subsequently canceled."

"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia," the statement said.

The top-ranked Djokovic flew in after receiving a medical exemption from the strict vaccination requirements in place for the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time winner.

The medical exemption had been expected to allow him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed.

Djokovic announced that he received the exemption Wednesday on Twitter.

However, border authorities did not accept the exemption.

"The rule is very clear," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference Thursday. "You need to have a medical exemption. He didn’t have a valid medical exemption. We make the call at the border, and that’s where it’s enforced."

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the visa cancellation followed a review of Djokovic’s medical exemption by border officials who looked "at the integrity and the evidence behind it."

He said Djokovic was free to appeal the decision, "but if a visa is canceled, somebody will have to leave the country."

The president of Djokovic’s native Serbia blasted the "harassment" of the star, who was detained overnight at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport. The 20-time major winner had to wait more than eight hours at the airport to find out if he would be allowed into the country. He was later moved to a hotel, pending arrangements for a flight or legal action.

Morrison confirmed the cancellation in a Twitter post.

Responding later to questions about confusion between the different requirements of federal and state governments, Morrison said it was ultimately up to individual travelers to have correct documentation when they arrive.

The prime minister also rejected the suggestion that Djokovic was being singled out, but he acknowledged that other players may be in Australia on the same type of medical exemption and visa.

"One of the things the Border Force does is they act on intelligence to direct their attention to potential arrivals," he said. "When you get people making public statements about what they say they have, and they’re going to do, they draw significant attention to themselves."

Djokovic is the No. 1 ranked men's tennis player in the world, and the Australian Open accounts for nearly half of his 20 grand slam titles, having won the event in 2008, 2011-13, 2015, 2016 and 2019-21.

"The Djoker" is currently the defending champion at not only the Aussie Open — which he has won the past three years — but the French Open and Wimbledon. With one more grand slam victory, he would become the all-time leader in grand slam wins on the men's side, breaking a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic’s revelation on social media that he was heading to Australia instantly became a hot political topic, with many Australians furious that he was granted an exemption to enter the country. Critics questioned what grounds he could have for the exemption, and backers argued that he has a right to privacy and freedom of choice.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the "completely legitimate application and process" and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

The Victoria state government has mandated that only fully vaccinated players, staff members, fans and officials can enter Melbourne Park when the tournament begins Jan. 17.

Only 26 people connected with the tournament applied for a medical exemption and Tiley said only a "handful" were granted.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

