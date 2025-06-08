Tennis 2025 Wimbledon odds: Is Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz favored? Updated Jun. 8, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the greatest matches in the history of men's tennis took place on Sunday at Roland Garros.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz took down World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in an epic five-set marathon, winning 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

And just like that, it's time to look ahead to the third Grand Slam of the year: Wimbledon.

Let's look at the early odds for the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, as of June 8.

Wimbledon men 2025

Carlos Alcaraz: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Jannik Sinner: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Novak Djokovic: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jack Draper: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Alexander Zverev: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Daniil Medvedev: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Taylor Fritz: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Matteo Berrettini: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Lorenzo Musetti: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Alex De Minaur: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

As a tennis fan, surely it is hard to breathe after that one.

Coming into the match, Sinner had only lost once on the year — to Alcaraz in the final at Rome.

Sinner had also won the last two Grand Slams: the 2024 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open.

Alcaraz, however, won Roland Garros in 2024 and was looking to defend his title, all while cementing his status as the best clay court player in the world now that Rafael Nadal has entered retirement.

Alcaraz did just that, fighting off a two-set deficit and three match points in the fourth set before winning the title via a fifth-set tiebreak.

In fact, when Sinner had those match points, Alcaraz was a +6500 live underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sinner was -50000 at that moment.

Unreal.

Alcaraz is now 5-0 in Grand Slam finals. Sinner drops to 3-1.

As for Wimbledon, Alcaraz is the defending champion there and opens as the slightest favorite over Sinner. Alcaraz has won the last two titles at the All England Club, defeating Novak Djokovic in both of those finals.

Wimbledon will take place June 30 through July 13 in London, England.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share