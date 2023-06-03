AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimović leaving AC Milan, vows to keep playing at age 41
Published Jun. 3, 2023

Zlatan Ibrahimović, the 41-year-old striker whose legendary career in first-tier European and American soccer spans over two decades, will end his second stint with AC Milan following Sunday's Serie A season finale against Hellas Verona. 

A club spokesperson told Reuters that Milan has opted not to renew Ibrahimović's contract, which expires this summer.

Milan will reportedly honor Ibrahimović in a brief pregame ceremony Sunday. The Sweden international has played in just four matches this season and none since April due to knee and hamstring injuries. He did, however, become the oldest person to score a goal in Serie A history when he converted a penalty kick during a game in March.

Despite his age and recent health issues, Ibrahimović reportedly does not want to call it a career just yet.

"I’m fine," Ibrahimović recently told an Italian media outlet, via Goal.com. "I’ve worked a lot, I’ve forced a lot, not only this year also last year. But when I was knocked out, the team needed me. And when you’ve done one thing all your life, when you know what you have to do but you can’t do it, then you continue.

"I won’t give myself peace. I haven’t found the balance. When everything comes, everything comes immediately. This thought is spinning in my head. My head is too strong, I feel like Superman every time I come back, but I have to have balance."

Ibrahimović is one of the most well-traveled European soccer stars in the modern era, having played for several big-name clubs including Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, both AC Milan and its local rival Inter Milan, and even a splashy two-year stint with the LA Galaxy of MLS

In all, he has played for nine clubs across seven leagues in 22 seasons.

