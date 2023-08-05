Wrexham
Wrexham loses league opener in front of actors Reynolds, McElhenney, Jackman
Wrexham

Wrexham loses league opener in front of actors Reynolds, McElhenney, Jackman

Published Aug. 5, 2023 5:32 p.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday.

Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier.

Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club for $2.5 million in 2021 and making it the subject of a fly-on-the-wall documentary — entitled "Welcome to Wrexham" — that's charted the journey of a team run by a couple of actors learning the ropes of sports club ownership.

Wrexham is playing in the Football League — the three divisions outside the Premier League — for the first time in 15 years following promotion from the National League in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrexham’s profile has risen so much that the team played preseason games in the United States against Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United last month.

Wrexham and the Dons were two divisions apart just three months ago and the visitors quickly showed their quality, taking a two-goal lead 10 minutes into the game. Jacob Mendy reduced the deficit just before halftime as Wrexham celebrated its first EFL goal in 5,572 days.

Wrexham was without injured star striker Paul Mullin and new signing James McClean.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Wrexham Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Justin Verlander pitches 7 innings in Astros return, Houston loses 3-1 to Yankees

Justin Verlander pitches 7 innings in Astros return, Houston loses 3-1 to Yankees

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes