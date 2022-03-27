FIFA Men's World Cup
World Cup 2022: Top plays from USMNT vs. Panama World Cup 2022: Top plays from USMNT vs. Panama
FIFA Men's World Cup

World Cup 2022: Top plays from USMNT vs. Panama

1 hour ago

The U.S. Men’s National Team continues to search for a chance to clinch a 2022 World Cup berth.

The U.S. was in good shape on goal differential and held a 4-0 lead over Panama at halftime.

After playing to a draw with rival Mexico on Thursday, the U.S. needed a Costa Rica draw or loss to clinch a spot in Qatar, but since Costa Rica defeated El Salvador, the USMNT will play on and look to clinch when they face Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action in Orlando, Florida:

USMNT vs. Panama

Starters announced

There were four big changes to the U.S. lineup on Sunday. 

Shaquell Moore entered at wing back over DeAndre Yedlin, Luca de la Torre replaced Kellyn Acosta in midfield and Jesús Ferriera and Paul Arriola partnered with Christian Pulisic to form a new-look front three.

Big penalty

Walker Zimmerman hit the turf hard after being grabbed in the box, giving the U.S. a golden opportunity to strike first inside 20 minutes.

U.S. cashes in

And of course, Pulisic buried it to put the American squad up 1-0 just 17 minutes in.

Close call

Panama had a chance to tie it up in response but couldn't put this cross home.

Double trouble

PSA: This is not the U.S. team that showed up against Mexico.

An all-out effort from Paul Arriola gave the U.S. a 2-0 lead at the 23-minute mark.

On fire

The USMNT continued to dominate Panama in the first half, coming up with a third goal just minutes later.

Another one!

Ahead of the break, the USMNT extended the lead to 4-0, thanks to this smooth goal courtesy of Pulisic — his second of the day.

Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Soccer - WCQ - CONCACAF - United States vs. Panama - 3/27/2022 Soccer - WCQ - CONCACAF - United States vs. Panama - 3/27/2022
Soccer - WCQ - CONCACAF - Costa Rica vs. United States - 3/31/2022 Soccer - WCQ - CONCACAF - Costa Rica vs. United States - 3/31/2022
share story
USMNT faces Panama with World Cup berth in sight ... again
FIFA Men's World Cup

USMNT faces Panama with World Cup berth in sight ... again

1 day ago
Italy misses second straight World Cup after stunning stoppage time goal
FIFA Men's World Cup

Italy misses second straight World Cup after stunning stoppage time goal

3 days ago
World Cup 2022: USMNT set on finishing qualifying mission
FIFA Men's World Cup

World Cup 2022: USMNT set on finishing qualifying mission

3 days ago
World Cup 2022: USMNT bringing confidence, focus to Estadio Azteca
FIFA Men's World Cup

World Cup 2022: USMNT bringing confidence, focus to Estadio Azteca

3 days ago
World Cup qualifying 2022: USMNT battling nerves, history
FIFA Men's World Cup

World Cup qualifying 2022: USMNT battling nerves, history

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes