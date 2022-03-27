FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup 2022: Top plays from USMNT vs. Panama 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The U.S. Men’s National Team continues to search for a chance to clinch a 2022 World Cup berth.

The U.S. was in good shape on goal differential and held a 4-0 lead over Panama at halftime.

After playing to a draw with rival Mexico on Thursday, the U.S. needed a Costa Rica draw or loss to clinch a spot in Qatar, but since Costa Rica defeated El Salvador, the USMNT will play on and look to clinch when they face Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action in Orlando, Florida:

USMNT vs. Panama

Starters announced

There were four big changes to the U.S. lineup on Sunday.

Shaquell Moore entered at wing back over DeAndre Yedlin, Luca de la Torre replaced Kellyn Acosta in midfield and Jesús Ferriera and Paul Arriola partnered with Christian Pulisic to form a new-look front three.

Big penalty

Walker Zimmerman hit the turf hard after being grabbed in the box, giving the U.S. a golden opportunity to strike first inside 20 minutes.

U.S. cashes in

And of course, Pulisic buried it to put the American squad up 1-0 just 17 minutes in.

Close call

Panama had a chance to tie it up in response but couldn't put this cross home.

Double trouble

PSA: This is not the U.S. team that showed up against Mexico.

An all-out effort from Paul Arriola gave the U.S. a 2-0 lead at the 23-minute mark.

On fire

The USMNT continued to dominate Panama in the first half, coming up with a third goal just minutes later.

Another one!

Ahead of the break, the USMNT extended the lead to 4-0, thanks to this smooth goal courtesy of Pulisic — his second of the day.

Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.